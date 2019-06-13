06.13.19 Central Florida Bureau Chief’s Desk

It was the late 1980s and I was hanging around the house with my brother and our friends. My brother and I are only 11 months apart so we shared everything—clothes, friends, a bedroom—I basically had nothing of my own until I was into my 20s.

We were all in the family room watching TV. The movie “Teen Wolf” was on. For those unfamiliar,“Teen Wolf” is a 1985 film where heartthrob Michael J. Fox turns into a werewolf and plays basketball really well. The movie is very 80s, right down to the nonchalant use of the word “fag.”

In the film, Fox confides in his best friend that he is a werewolf. When Fox says he has something to tell him, his friend replies, “Are you gonna tell me you’re a fag?” Fox replies, in an offended manner,“I’m not a fag.”

As we watched this scene all the guys around me laughed, and I remember my heart racing and getting scared that one of them would ask me if I too was a “fag.” Along with that terror, I also left incredibly alone. I had no one to talk to about how I was feeling or what my mind was going through.

Several years later, into my late teens, I was working at a restaurant in southern Georgia. One of the cooks was a nice, older gentleman who invited me and my best friend at the time to his church. We were polite young men so we agreed to go with him on the next Sunday.

This particular Sunday was in June. I know this because as the preacher’s wife took to the pulpit to read that week’s prayer requests she started chastising the “damned homosexuals” for bringing their sin to Disney World and for “fornicating in the streets” during a parade.

Fornicating in the streets during a parade? Oh, my! Do you happen to have that street address, reverend mother?

I was, at this time, still in the closest—so as not to draw attention to my own “damned homosexuality,” I told that nice cook from work: “I cannot sit here and listen to this because I have a gay uncle.” I’m fairly certain as I said this in my lispy voice that I had my hip cocked out and my finger waving. My mouth may have been saying “I have a gay uncle” but my body was saying “I’m here, I’m queer; now get me to that parade!”

My friend and I left the church never to return … until last Easter. I went to visit my family for the holy holiday and my niece asked me if I would join her at her church. Not-as-young as I was before but still ever the polite man, I agreed to go. As we walked into the same church I hadn’t been to in over 20 years I noticed something. It was more like a rock concert than a church. When did that happen? It was lit like a nightclub, with strobe lights, giant protection screens and a band on stage.

They preached love for all, no judgment. Apparently the evil church lady had moved on. I got to thinking about growing up, alone with my secret, over the past few days because June is LGBTQ Pride Month. Working at the LGBTQ newspaper, I have been able to attend lots of Pride events—and not just in the big cities, but smaller towns as well. I love that celebrating our uniqueness is easier these days for LGBTQ youth. That they are able to be seen, acknowledged and validated by a community gives me hope.

Which makes it all the more laughable that the idiots behind Boston’s “Straight Pride” want to host a parade in August. The jokes on the late night talk shows and in the Twitterverse were swift and—in most cases—hilarious after “Straight Pride” organizer Mark Sahady posted on Facebook that it would happen.

Something not so funny, is the company Sahady associates with. He has been involved with the Proud Boys and Resist Maxism, both white nationalist organizations. His social media is littered with conspiracy theories and hate-filled messages. Sahady isn’t just wanting to “celebrate straight pride,” he is trying to organize another Charlottesville under the guise of what Pride stands for, and that is no laughing matter.

That is why our LGBTQ Pride celebrations are just as important today as when they started nearly 50 years ago. So be seen, be proud and celebrate who you are. I’m proud to celebrate this issue in which we cover St Pete Pride, the largest Pride event in our state. In Arts and Entertainment, we chat with actor Matt Bomer, “Tales of the City’s” Murray Bartlett and local author Dr. Steve Yacovelli.

In news, Orlando gets plastic bags, single-use straws and styrofoam out of Orlando’s parks and venues; St. Pete recognizes LGBTQ-owned businesses and State Rep. Mike Hill laughs when asked to put forth a bill that would allow the legal killing of LGBTQ people.