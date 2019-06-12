Tampa Bay remembers Pulse tragedy at 3-year mark

Community advocate and allies throughout Tampa Bay will gather for events and memorials June 12, honoring those killed at the Pulse nightclub three years ago today.

We have gathered information below.

If there is a Pulse-related event not listed that you would like to let the community know about, please send an email with event information to Ryan@WatermarkOnline.com.

Pulse Nightclub Recognition

Noon-1 p.m. | Allendale UMC – St. Petersburg

Join Allendale United Methodist Church, Pastor Andy Oliver and the St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Community at noon as they toll the bell outside the chapel to remember Pulse. Read more here.

Sarasota Pulse Memorial

2 p.m. | Sarasota County Memorial Admin Building

Rev. Lillie Brock will lead a memorial service and a soloist will sing to remember Pulse. Read more here.

Pulse 3-Year Remembrance

6:30-7 p.m. | Gulfport Public Library

A memorial at the Gulfport Library. Join advocates and allies around the flag pole to reflect on three years and the impact of Pulse on the LGBTQ community as a whole. At 7 p.m., the LGBTQ Resource Center will present “Welcome to Florida: LGBT Attorneys Need Not Apply.” Read more here.

Put a Little Pulse in Your Heart

8-10 p.m. | Enigma St. Pete

Project No Labels and Enigma St. Pete honor the memory of those affected by Pulse. This celebration of life honors victims and brings the community together to show the world that fear and hate has no place in our hearts. Read more here.

