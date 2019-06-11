Straight Oklahoma man decorates truck to support Pride

Cody Barlow, a straight man from the small town of Hulbert, Oklahoma, decided to show his support for LGBTQ pride by decking out his truck’s tailgate with a rainbow.

“Not all country boys are bigots—Happy Pride month,” the message reads.

Barlow posted a photo of his truck on Facebook with a message of support for the LGBTQ community.

“This is important to me, not only because I have family and friends that are LGBTQ+, but also because countless people have dealt with hatred and judgement simply for who they are, and/or who they love, for far too long. Obviously doing this isn’t going to change the minds of those who are intolerant, but hopefully it can help drown out the hatred with love,” Barlow writes. “I live in a rural area in Oklahoma, surrounded by small towns in every direction, and I’m sure this is not a very welcome message around here, but this is going to be displayed on my truck for the entire month of June in support of pride month.”

He continued: “I don’t think it is necessary to say, but for all intents and purposes I am a straight man that grew up here in Oklahoma. I love taking my truck mudding, going fishing, swimming at the lake, floating the river, and several other ‘country’ activities. It doesn’t matter what negativity I receive for supporting this. I hope that this can help even the slightest bit to encourage and support at least one person that needs it.”

Barlow’s post has gone viral with more than 125,000 likes and 75,000 shares.