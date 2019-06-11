Ruby Rose addresses criticism for identifying as gender-fluid and a lesbian

By : Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, Courtesy of the National LGBT Media Association
June 11, 2019
Actress Ruby Rose opened up about the backlash she received for being cast as the title character and lesbian superhero in “Batwoman.”

Rose, who identifies as a gender-fluid woman and a lesbian, told Entertainment Weekly for the publication’s LGBTQ special issue that people have reacted negatively to her two identities.

“I came to the States to get into acting, and I couldn’t even get a manager or agent, so I made a short film based on my life because I had the time to do it. I put it online, just to say, ‘This is something I wanted to do,’ and it went viral, which I didn’t ever expect. And then I got an opportunity to audition for ‘Orange Is the New Black’ because they wanted to have a gender-neutral character,” Rose says. “But I’ve also gotten backlash. And that’s when you realize you have to keep up with the terminology. When I got cast as a lesbian in ‘Batwoman,’ I didn’t know that being a gender-fluid woman meant that I couldn’t be a lesbian because I’m not a woman not considered lesbian enough.”

Rose explains that it took her some time but she took a step back to evaluate why she was receiving backlash for her identity.

“My initial response was ‘Pfft!’ And then I was like, ‘Wait. Let me just figure this one out. How do I right this wrong, because if someone out there is upset by this, I need to know why and how to fix it.’ That’s when I sort of said, ‘I’m a woman that identifies as a woman. I’m not trans. But if being gender-fluid means that I can’t identify as a woman at any point, then I guess I can’t be that,’” Rose says. “Maybe I need to make up another term, one that doesn’t step on any toes. One where I can be fluid in my gender, but also a lesbian, because otherwise, I’m not sure what I am.”

“Batwoman” premieres on the CW this fall.

Photo by Mithoron via Wikimedia Commons.

Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, Courtesy of the National LGBT Media Association

