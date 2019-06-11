OpenTable names 5 Central Florida, Tampa Bay restaurants among top LGBTQ-owned in US

OpenTable named five LGBTQ-owned restaurants in the Central Florida and Tampa Bay area among the best in the United States.

“It’s global Pride Month and we’re celebrating with this list of LGBTQ+ owned and operated restaurants,” OpenTable wrote to kick off its “Proud To Be Open” list. “From chefs that bring activism to the table to restaurateurs holding special Pride celebrations, see how this stellar group of restaurants is dedicated to the kitchen and the cause.”

Dexter’s in Lake Mary, Bites & Bubbles in Orlando, Cooper Canyon Gill in Orlando, Oggi Italian in Tampa and The Library in St. Petersburg were all named in the list which consists of 107 restaurants nationwide.

OpenTable is an online restaurant-reservation service company based out of San Francisco since 1998 that also let’s customers rate their overall experience when dining out and highlights each restaurant’s best qualities.

Dexter’s in Lake Mary serves up contemporary American cuisine and is “casual,” “fun” and “great for brunch.”

Bites & Bubbles, located in the Mills50 area of Orlando, offers up a casual elegant dining style that is “great for a date,” “special occasion” and is “fit for foodies.”

Copper Canyon Grill can be found at Pointe Orlando on I-Drive and serves up an array of comfort foods in a “casual, upscale atmosphere is perfect for any occasion.”

Oggi Italian, located on Davis Island in Tampa, brings you “authentic” Italian with a “cozy” atmosphere. “Oggi guests are treated like family.”

With its cocktail bar and breakfast menu, The Library—formerly known as The Peabody—in St. Petersburg is “great for brunch,” “great for lunch” and a great place to take a date.

OpenTable’s rating system lists all five of these restaurants as 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To check out the full list or make reservations at one of these top LGBTQ-owned restaurants, visit OpenTable.com/Pride.