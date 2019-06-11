‘Evolution of Drag’ raises $12K for TIGLFF

The Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival (TIGLFF) has announced “The Evolution of Drag: Drag through the Decades” raised $12,000 for the event’s upcoming 30th celebration.

The drag production, produced by Tampa Bay WAVE Award winner Daphne Ferraro, sold 570 tickets at the Palladium in St. Petersburg for its June 1 performance and featured a mixture of comedy, dance and history.

Ferraro was joined by a number of the area’s fan favorite performers including Ashley T. Bangkx, Kenya M. Black, Jaeda Fuentes, Chi Chi Lalique, Kathryn Nevets, Te Monet and more. Through captivating performances, the show transported audiences with “an exhilarating voyage through ten decades!”

“This event was easily the highlight of my drag career,” Ferraro says. “Not only did I get to spend the day with some of my best friends and sisters, but we got to perform for an energetic and engaged crowd. I am so thrilled that TIGLFF was able to host such a successful fundraiser and I look forward to partnering with them in the future! I’m already writing the next chapter.”

“We were so excited to offer this amazing live performance to the TIGLFF audience and so many others,” TIGLFF Co-President Mariruth Kennedy adds. “Daphne Ferraro and her sisters were fabulous and we were honored to celebrate and honor drag queens during the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.”

TIGLFF also celebrated the venture and shared a number of photos via social media:

Thank you to everyone who attended Evolution of Drag the other night! It was fantastic and we hope you enjoyed it. Thank… Posted by Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival on Monday, June 3, 2019

For more information about the festival’s upcoming 30th celebration, visit TIGLFF.com.

Photo by Nick Cardello via TIGLFF.