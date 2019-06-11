City of Orlando, Orange County proclaim June 12 ‘Orlando United Day’

ABOVE: Artwork from Orlando County Regional History Center’s 2018 exhibit “Another Year Passes: Orlando After the Pulse Nightclub Massacre.” (Photo by Layla Ferris)

ORLANDO | Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, along with the Orlando City Commissioners and Orange County Commissioners jointly proclaimed June 12, 2019 to be “Orlando United Day.”

“As we approach the three-year mark of the Pulse tragedy, our community continues to honor the 49 innocent lives taken on June 12, 2016, and support the survivors and victims’ families,” said Dyer. “I am proud to join Mayor Demings to proclaim this June 12 as ‘Orlando United Day’ in the City of Orlando and Orange County and help show that we are still responding to that hateful act with love, compassion and unity.”

The City of Orlando and Orange County first dedicated June 12 as “Orlando United Day” in 2017, the one-year mark of the Pulse tragedy that took the lives of 49 people and injured dozens more.

“’Orlando United Day’ is significant because it brings us together in solidarity and shows how we remain united as a stronger, more caring and compassionate community,” said Demings. “We must not forget that the healing continues for our families and community even as three years have passed since the incident. I look forward to working with our local, state and national elected officials to find solutions to gun violence.”

Both Dyer and Demings each posted photos of them signing the proclamation last week.

Both mayors, as well as several commissioners, activists and community leaders have been making appearances throughout the past week at events meant to honor the Pulse victims; including onePulse Foundation’s CommUNITY Rainbow Run at Wadeview Park, The 49 Fund’s scholarship announcements at Orlando City Hall and One Orlando Alliance’s Love and Kindness on the Lawn at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Several events and memorials are planned for June 12 including the Annual Pulse Remembrance Ceremony held at the Pulse Interim Memorial. For more information on events in Central Florida go here.