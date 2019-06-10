PHOTOS: The 49 Fund announces scholarship winners at Orlando City Hall

ORLANDO | The 49 Fund at Central Florida Foundation announced its four scholarship recipients at a ceremony held at Orlando City Hall’s Rotunda on June 8.

Created in 2017 as a partnership between Central Florida attorney and LGBTQ activist Barry Miller and The LGBT+ Center Orlando, The 49 Fund awards scholarships of $4,900 to students who self-identify as an out member of the LGBTQ community, attend an accredited two- or four-year institution of higher learning on a full-time basis, earn a 3.0 GPA or higher and demonstrate a commitment to making Central Florida a better place.

Since its inception, 21 students have been awarded scholarships totaling $98,000. Scholarships were awarded to Sebastian Anchea of Apopka, who will attend Florida State University; Jacob Davis of Winter Park, who will attend Rollins College; Wilfredo Guzman of Orlando, who will attend Rollins College; and Dean Rooney of Leesburg, who will attend Florida State University.

A panel consisting of Miller, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and Central Florida Foundation President and CEO Mark Brewer said a few words to the winners and then presented Anchea, Guzman and Rooney each with their scholarship. Davis was unable to attend.

“The tragedy at Pulse rocked our community, but it also demonstrated how our city came together,” said Miller in a statement. “Recipients of The 49 Fund must commit to taking a leadership role in the community; we are developing our leaders of tomorrow.”

For more information and to donate, visit The49Fund.org.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.

