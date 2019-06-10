PHOTOS: One Orlando Alliance holds ‘Love and Kindness’ event, announces new Barnie’s coffee honoring Pulse victims

ORLANDO | One Orlando Alliance gathered people at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando for “Love and Kindness on the Lawn” on June 9.

The event was to honor the spirit of #OrlandoUnited!, and featured food trucks, games and dancing as well as performances by Jasmin Rhia, Melissa Crispo, the Orlando Gay Chorus and Pulse survivors Joshua Lewis and Vico Baez Febo.

At 1:30 p.m., everyone in attendance gathered in the middle of the lawn to take a “giant human heart” photo that will be used for a tribute video released June 12.

The event was also the setting for the announcement of a new, special blend of coffee released by Barnie’s Coffee & Tea in honor of the Pulse 49.

The 49 Special Blend priced at $12.49, will be available beginning June 12 online at BarniesCoffee.com as well as at Barnie’s Café in Winter Park and various retailers around Orlando, with $5 from the sale of each bag of coffee going directly to One Orlando Alliance to benefit those impacted by the Pulse tragedy.

“Barnie’s is humbled to support One Orlando Alliance in their ongoing work of helping those impacted by the Pulse tragedy and we support their mission of creating a safer, more inclusive community for all,” said Scott Uguccioni, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Barnies Coffee & Tea Co., in a statement. “The 49 coffee is our way we can give back, honor the victims and share the message of love and kindness, one bag at a time.”

The 49 Special Blend is a medium roast coffee and the flavor is chocolate covered apple + hazelnuts. The coffee will be available permanently through Barnie’s Coffee & Tea.

“We are delighted that Barnie’s is supporting the work of our coalition. It is up to all of us, in the Central Florida community, to ensure that those affected by the Pulse tragedy continue to receive the support and services needed to heal,” said Jennifer Foster, executive director of One Orlando Alliance. “The proceeds from the 49 Special Blend will go a long way to making this possible and we are grateful that Barnie’s have stepped up in such a thoughtful and innovative way.”

Photos by Jeremy Williams.