ORLANDO | The onePULSE Foundation’s CommUNITY Rainbow Run at Wadeview Park in Orlando had a huge turnout June 8.

The third annual event had hundreds of people walking, running and dancing for 4.9k through Orlando neighborhoods including down Orange Ave. in front of Orlando Health and the Pulse Memorial to celebrate diversity while honoring those 49 lives that were taken in the Pulse tragedy.

Check out the photos from that morning’s event below.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.