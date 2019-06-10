Orange County Regional History Center opens Pulse-inspired exhibit

ORLANDO | “Love Speaks: Artistic Responses to the Pulse Nightclub Tragedy,” an exhibition featuring artwork from across the nation created in the wake of the Pulse shooting opened at Orange County Regional History Center in Orlando June 8.

“These diverse works – from paintings to basketry to graphic novels – all pay tribute and serve to remember those who were taken during the tragedy and to inspire a better tomorrow for those who remain,” read the exhibits press release.

“Love Speaks,” as well as the History Center’s permanent exhibits, are open to the community with no admission charge through June 16. The exhibition will remain open through Sept. 22.

For more information, visit TheHistoryCenter.org.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.