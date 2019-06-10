Mojoman Swimwear & Clothing announces move to larger shop in Colonial Plaza

ORLANDO | Lane Blackwell opened Mojoman on April 1, 2012 and has since then become one of Central Florida’s go-to shops for the LGBTQ community’s swimwear, underwear and sexy clothing needs.

In fact, Mojoman has become so popular that a second location was opened in 2016 in the Ivanhoe Village area, right nextdoor to the popular LGBTQ bar Savoy. The Ivanhoe Village shop joined the location on Maguire Blvd. in selling more than 250 styles of swimwear, 200 styles of underwear and an array of clothing, shoes, jewelry and novelty items. Mojoman carries brands such as Andrew Christian, Tribe, BWet, Nasty Pig, Pump! and more.

With all that merchandise, it was only a matter of time before Mojoman was going to need a bigger store, and a bigger store is coming. Blackwell announced on Facebook June 5 that he signed a five-year lease to move Mojoman from its Maguire Blvd. location into a 3,000+ square foot store in the Colonial Plaza Shopping Center, near tripling the retail space.

The brand new Mojoman Supercenter will have its grand opening Sept. 1. For more information, visit MojomanStyle.com.