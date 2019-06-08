Rita Ora cancels St Pete Pride performance

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride announced June 8 that entertainer Rita Ora has canceled all upcoming tour dates, including her scheduled St Pete Pride performance Saturday, June 22.

Known for hits like “Your Song” and “For You” from “Fifty Shades Freed,” the British singer was scheduled to headline St Pete Pride’s inaugural After Parade Concert. While the concert was free, VIP tickets including options for a meet and greet with Ora were available for purchase.

“Our team was notified on Saturday, June 8th, that Rita has canceled all upcoming events for the next several weeks due to unforeseen circumstances,” Executive Director Luke Blankenship shared via press release. The search for a replacement act for Saturday’s show is currently underway, he added.

Tickets purchased for Ora’s concert will be refunded to all ticket holders. For more information, email info@StPetePride.com.

The 17th annual St Pete Pride will be held June 21-23, 2019 and will feature headliner Lisa Loeb on Friday, June 21. For more information about upcoming events, visit StPetePride.com.