‘The Babadook’ gets limited-edition, Pride-themed Blu-ray release

By : Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, Courtesy of the National LGBT Media Association
June 7, 2019
“The Babadook” is getting a Pride makeover.

IFC Midnight and Shout Factory have teamed up to release rainbow-themed slip covers for a limited-edition Blu-ray of “The Babadook.” There are only 2,500 copies available. The LGBTQ Pride Blu-ray disc is available for purchase for $19.99. A portion of all proceeds in June will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

The 2014 Australian horror film, directed by Jennifer Kent, stars the Babadook, a top-hatted monster who plagues a single mother and her son.

The Babadook became an unexpected queer icon thanks to a meme in 2017 that jokingly suggested he was queer. The joke took off with plenty more memes and people dressing up as the Babadook at Pride events.

