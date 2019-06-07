‘The Babadook’ gets limited-edition, Pride-themed Blu-ray release

“The Babadook” is getting a Pride makeover.

IFC Midnight and Shout Factory have teamed up to release rainbow-themed slip covers for a limited-edition Blu-ray of “The Babadook.” There are only 2,500 copies available. The LGBTQ Pride Blu-ray disc is available for purchase for $19.99. A portion of all proceeds in June will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

To celebrate #PrideMonth, we’ve teamed up with @ShoutFactory for a limited edition of THE BABADOOK. Even better than this? A portion of all sales in June go to the @LALGBTCenter: https://t.co/EKEfW92wvA So yeah, we're the screaming kid right now and we're not sorry! pic.twitter.com/XjolmrX02i — IFC Midnight (@IFCMidnight) June 3, 2019

The 2014 Australian horror film, directed by Jennifer Kent, stars the Babadook, a top-hatted monster who plagues a single mother and her son.

The Babadook became an unexpected queer icon thanks to a meme in 2017 that jokingly suggested he was queer. The joke took off with plenty more memes and people dressing up as the Babadook at Pride events.

current favorite meme is the lgbt community insisting that the babadook is a gay icon pic.twitter.com/jetZomtDzd — jen (@jennafenwick) June 11, 2017

Most people have never even seen the most iconic workroom entrance in Drag Race herstory pic.twitter.com/YMUnzIPGR8 — Jacob🌹 (@BewilderBerry) June 9, 2017

Photo via Twitter.