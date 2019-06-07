Amir Ohana named Israel’s first gay Cabinet minister

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tapped a gay member of the Knesset to join his Cabinet.

Netanyahu has appointed Amir Ohana as the country’s interim justice minister.

Ohana, who is a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, is the first openly gay Cabinet member in Israel’s history. Netanyahu on Thursday in a tweet wished him “good luck.”

Ohana lives in Tel Aviv with his partner and their children. He has been a vocal champion of marriage rights for same-sex couples and other LGBTI-specific issues in Israel.

Ohana was among those who met with Netanyahu on April 7 on the eve of the country’s election.

Another election will take place in September after Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition. Netanyahu announced Ohana’s appointment ahead of Pride parades that will take place in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Thursday and June 14 respectively.

The Israeli government’s policies towards the Palestinians also continues to spark outrage.