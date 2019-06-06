Dining Out For Life adds Central Florida, Space Coast LGBTQ organizations to list for 2020

ORLANDO | Dining Out For Life, an annual fundraiser for local HIV service organizations at locations around the world, announced June 6 that The LGBT+ Center and Project Response would be participating in the event in 2020.

“Central Florida will now be part of Dining Out For Life International because of the efforts put forth by The LGBT+ Center Orlando, Inc. (The Center) and Project Response, Inc. of Melbourne,” the press release announced.

Dining Out For Life works like this, restaurants donate a percentage of their sales from a select day(s) to a local HIV service organization, and the local HIV service organization fills participating restaurants with diners. The event got its start in 1991 and is now an international fundraiser raising over $4 million annually in funds to fight HIV/AIDS.

The Center will be the Dining Out For Life beneficiary for participating restaurants in Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties.

“Central Florida has a variety of options for food and drink lovers,” said The Center’s Executive Director George Wallace. “We are excited to work with area restaurants, coffee shops and bars to support HIV/AIDS services at The Center.”

Project Response will receive the funds from participating restaurants in Melbourne, Cocoa Beach and Titusville.

“We are looking forward to working with local restaurants and bars whether on the water, in the downtown historic district of Melbourne, Cocoa Beach or Titusville,” Project Response’s Executive Director Christine Hackford said. “Our efforts will support continuing HIV education and HIV testing to those living on the Space Coast.”

Central Florida and the Space Coast join Tampa Bay, Sarasota, Jacksonville, Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale/Broward County as participating Dining Out For Life areas in Florida.

Dining Out For Life will take place in 2020 with dates to be determined. For more information, visit DiningOutForLife.com.