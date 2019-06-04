PHOTOS: Parliament House closes out Orlando’s Big Gay Weekend with huge Sunday Funday

The Parliament House pool area filled up quickly June 2 as folks gathered to soaked up the Florida sun and celebrate resort’s Sunday afternoon Andrew Christian pool party and underwear contest.

The contest was won won by Tampa Bay photographer and personal trainer Jamarcus Mosley, who won over $200 in prizes.

In addition to the poolside show, music and photo ops with the delicious adult entertainers Jackson Cooper, Beaux Banks and Diego Sans were going on in the courtyard. The incredibly packed Sunday Funday included two performances by the ladies of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 11 – Plastique Tiara, Miss Vanjie and, the newly crowned season 11 winner, Yvie Oddly!

Check out the photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.