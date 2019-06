In honor of RED Shirt Pride Days, Hamburger Mary’s Orlando’s Broadway Brunch Bunch showed their villainous side with a special Twisted Disney-theme show on Sunday, June 2.

The show – hosted by Angel and The Sphinx – had performances from the wickedly delightful Winifred Sanderson of “Hocus Pocus” and Maleficent. The show also featured a few heroes including “The Little Mermaid” herself Ariel, street rat Aladdin and more!

Photos by Kathleen Salder.