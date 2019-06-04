Madonna to perform at WorldPride

NYC Pride, organizers of WorldPride NYC 2019 and Stonewall 50, have announced that music icon and LGBTQ advocate Madonna will perform at Pride Island on Sunday, June 30.

The superstar echoed the announcement through a video aired during “The Today Show” on June 3 and subsequently via her social media channels.

“I hear you,” Madonna says in the video. “I will be on Pride Island, where I was born.”

Watch:

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByQBPr5B-O-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

WorldPride is billed as the largest LGBTQ Pride in world history and marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. According to the Washington Blade, “Pride Island Sunday sold out in eight hours when tickets went on sale in March. Tickets for the Saturday edition of the two-day music and cultural event are also now sold out.”

NYC Pride also shared the announcement:

Guess who's coming to WorldPride NYC? 👀 Breaking news from Pride Island: WorldPride 2019 | Stonewall 50, just aired on the Today Show #WorldPride2019 #Stonewall50 #WorldPrideNYC #MillionsOfMoments #WorldPride Posted by NYC Pride on Monday, June 3, 2019

“The community called loud and clear for an appearance by Madonna at Pride Island for WorldPride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising,” NYC Pride Executive Director Chris Frederick continued in a statement. “I’m thrilled to report that Madonna and WorldPride NYC delivered on that call. This is going to be a night that our Pride Island guests will remember for the rest of their lives.”

For more information about WorldPride NYC 2019, visit WorldPride.org.

Screenshot via Instagram.