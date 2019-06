“The Golden Gals LIVE!” returned to the Footlight Theatre at the world famous Parliament House for two special performances — one on Friday and one on Sunday — during Orlando’s Big Gay Weekend.

Ginger Minj, Divine Grace, Gidget Galore and MRMS Adrian were back as drag versions of Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia to recreate a pair of episodes from the groundbreaking TV series “The Golden Girls.”

Check out the photos from the Sunday performance below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.