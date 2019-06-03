PHOTOS: Saturday Night at Parliament House’s Big Gay Weekend was a star-studded occasion

Parliament House was the place to be for Orlando’s Big Gay Weekend on June 2.
In addition to the Footlight Players performing, the Parliament House hosted a huge double header at the world-famous resort. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 3, All-Stars 1 and All-Stars 4 contestant, and fan favorite, Manila Luzon performed and capping off the night by taking us to her house and showing us 100% Pure Love was the legendary Crystal Waters.
The packed courtyard had music by the entertaining DJ Kidd Madonny.
Photos by Danny Garcia.