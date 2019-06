One Magical Weekend continued its traditional #RED party at Disney Springs’ House of Blues with the fourth installment called Galaxy.

The dance floor was packed with a sea of red shirts, fans, harnesses and swimwear while huge planets and space debris swayed above their heads. The House of Blues was serving up rainbow-colored Bud Light bottles, sexy dancers and so much Pride that the universe could barely contain itself.

Check out the photos from #RED IV: Galaxy below.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.