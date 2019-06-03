PHOTOS: One Magical Weekend’s host hotel was a nonstop party for RED Shirt Pride Days

By : Jeremy Williams
June 3, 2019
One Magical Weekend had three days of hot pool parties and cool vendors at the Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort May 31-June 2.

Each day featured a different themed pool party — Flamingo Friday, Red + Wild Saturday and Emoji Sunday — but the one constant for all three was show some skin. 

The GayBizExpo offered a reprieve from the heat and featured dozens of vendors selling everything from beauty regimens and swimsuits to fans, jewelry and wigs!

Check out all the hot photos below.

Photos by Jeremy Williams and Dylan Todd.

