PHOTOS: Parliament House gets Orlando’s Big Gay Weekend started with PI@PH

The tradition continues! PI @ PH returned to the Parliament House in Orlando, kicking off their big gay weekend loaded with entertainers, libations and so much more.

Early in the evening, Parliament House hosted a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” finale viewing party as an amuse-bouche to the night.

Later, in the courtyard, the music was provided by DJ Kidd Madonny and in the disco by DJ Dido.

The entertainment line-up included numbers by Darcel Stevens, performing her award-winning “Lion King” number, Michelle Du Soliel, Blue Star and a Latin Night extravaganza; and, of course, the traditional countdown to to the new year which included fireworks — a Pleasure Island tradition.

The courtyard also included vendors selling the appropriate wares for the weekend, from leather harnesses to big fans with amazing clackage.

Check out all the night’s photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.