PHOTOS: KindRED Pride Foundation’s We Are One concert kicks off RED Shirt Pride Days

KindRED Pride Foundation made quite a statement with its inaugural “We Are One: An Extravaganza for Diversity & Inclusion” benefit concert at Disney Springs’ House of Blues in Orlando May 30.

Hosted by WFTV’s Jorge Estevez and comedian Erin Foley, the star-studded fundraiser kicked off with some hilarious stand-up from co-host Foley and went nonstop with amazing talent.

Local acts Blue Star and VarieTEASE, AntiGravity, Natalie Nayles and Cara dazzled. Country singers Ty Herndon, Brandon Stansell and Brody Ray each showed the audience – and country music – that the LGBTQ community is here, queer and coming to your honky-tonks.

Latin superstars MDO got the House hot and steamy, and dance diva Beth Sacks blew the roof off with her power-house voice.

But the star of the night was “RuPaul’s Darg Race” alum Shangela, whose high-energy performance had the fans clacking and the wigs snatched.

Photos by Dylan Todd.