Watermark’s Wedding Bells: Harmony & Angela Moorehead

“They say that love at first sight can be a cheesy statement,” Harmony Moorehead says. “I had always hoped for that but deep down never thought it would happen.” Then she fell head over heels for her wife, Angie. “When I stepped out of the car that day and Angie pulled me into her arms, I knew at that very second I would marry her one day.”

“It was over the whole course of that first weekend we spent together,” Angie says. “Every second was like a too-good-to-be-true moment; I just knew she was definitely my better half that had been missing.”

Angie, who hails from Joplin, Mo., and Harmony, from Tulsa, Okla., made the move to Gulfport together. They both work as assistant managers.

The two first met after Harmony’s daughter Kylie and son Damion put together a profile for her on the dating app Plenty of Fish—without her knowledge. Reluctantly, Harmony went along with it when a notification caught her eye.

“I opened the message from Angie and began to read her profile. She seemed so nice and very good looking,” Harmony says. “She was from a small town just up the street from me, less than two hours. I responded later that day and the conversation started with 50 questions, very basic. She nailed every answer. My heart palpitated. I was so nervous and excited that this could be someone special.”

“I only got a few profiles in and I saw this beautiful smile!” Angie says. “Harmony, now that’s not an average name, and with such an amazing smile I thought, why not? She seemed very sweet, had listed some of the same things we liked in common, so I just sent her a message. Next day I got a reply!”

They clicked when they met. Soon Angie popped the question (with Kylie’s help) and Harmony said yes. Unfortunately, when they married in Tulsa, Okla., it was not legal. “Angie’s brother is a Presbyterian Pastor in Wisconsin, and due to the laws, he was unable to perform the ceremony for us and our mothers were not in the best conditions to join us on that day.”

But their story has a happy ending—the two will get the chance to renew their vows later this summer on Pass-a-Grille Beach, with Angie’s brother presiding and their mothers there to walk them down the aisle. “And rest assured, Kylie will be there holding both our hands just like she did five years ago,” Harmony shares.

“We have been living our dreams now, and we are very blessed that our family can take the journey to us this time to be with us and share with us in renewing our vows,” Angie says.

“Angie and I have journeyed 1,500 miles to make this town our home,” Harmony adds about their new, happier life in Florida. “Life is a journey and the path you choose isn’t always the easiest, but it is always worth it.”

Engagement date: March 1, 2014

Wedding date: Aug. 2, 2014

Venue: Water Works Park, Des Moines, Iowa

Colors: Hot pink and Black

Wedding Song/Artist: “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman

Caterer: Macaroni Grill

Officiant: Terri Valentine, Pastor Christian Boyd

Cake/Cupcake Flavors: Vanilla

Theme: Love and nature

Photographer: LKS Photography /Jamie Lowry Photography