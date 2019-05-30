‘Paris is Burning’ viewing benefits St. Petersburg VFW

ST. PETERSBURG | The LGBTQ-owned and operated Bambu the Eco Salon is hosting a two-part experience to educate, entertain and raise money for St. Petersburg’s VFW Post No. 39 beginning June 7.

The salon will present the 1990 documentary “Paris is Burning” at 7 p.m. The must-see film chronicles New York City’s 1980s ball culture and the African American, Latino and LGBTQ communities involved in its rise. During a brief intermission, performers will provide a history of the ball scene and demonstrate fabulous and fierce voguing techniques.

The film’s trailer can be seen below:

“We’re trying to raise enough funds to refurbish the VFW’s upstairs theater,” Bambu shared. The salon hopes to update its full stage with air conditioning, new paint, handicapable access and more to allow the facility to host more community events. “They give so much love and we are thrilled to show our gratitude by giving much love right back.”

Organizers are still seeking queens, kings, dancers, performers, drag and voguing enthusiasts to join in on the fun. Participants will be eligible to receive trophies or other prizes. The evening will also feature a full bar, snacks and information about Come OUT St. Pete’s upcoming competitive ball scheduled for October.

The VFW is located at 2599 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg. For more information, click here. Fore more information about the benefit and future fundraising opportunities, call 502-594-6719 or visit BambuTheEcoSalon.com.