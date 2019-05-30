KindRED Pride Foundation combines multiple genres for its inaugural ‘We Are One’ concert

The KindRED Pride Foundation’s biggest goal when they decided to launch an annual benefit concert during the newly-named RED Shirt Pride Days was to unify one voice at one time in one location. An event like that could only be called one thing—We Are One.

“We Are One: An Extravaganza for Diversity & Inclusion” is “a star-studded fundraiser and benefit concert” bringing together different forms of entertainment and genres to support the nonprofits that support our community.

The concert will take place at the House of Blues at Disney Springs on May 30 starting at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $40.

Below we highlight some of the amazing talent coming to this inaugural event. For more information and for a full entertainment list, visit KindREDPride.org.

Shangela burst onto the national stage as a contestant on the second season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Along with competing in season three and “All-Stars” season three, she would go on to be the only queen to appear on three separate seasons as a competitor.

The Texas-native—who is responsible for “Halleloo,” one of “Drag Race’s” most utilized catchphrases— is also an accomplished actor who shared the screen with Mother Monster herself, Lady Gaga, in last year’s massive hit “A Star Is Born.”

Shangela made headlines this year when she performed a Beyonce medley at the GLAAD Awards right in front of the Grammy-winning superstar, receiving a standing ovation from Queen Bey in the process.

Ty Herndon has been making country music for nearly 25 years. He signed with a major record label in 1995 and within two years released a pair of albums that featured two no. 1 hit singles: “What Mattered Most” and “Living In a Moment.”

In 2014, Herndon did something that was considered risky in the world of country music. He came out as gay and revealed he had been in a relationship with his partner for several years. The announcement made Herndon the first major male country artist to come out publicly and led him into a world of LGBTQ philanthropy, working with organizations like the Trevor Project, GLAAD and Human Rights Campaign.

Herndon has charted on the Billboard 100 with more than 20 songs, has four no. 1 hit singles and has sold over 5 million albums in his country music career.

What seemed taboo only a few years ago in country music is becoming more accepting. Along with Herndon, the typically conservative music genre can now credit to its roster LGBTQ artists like Brandi Carlile, Billy Gilman, Shane McAnally, Brandy Clark and “We Are One” performer Brandon Stansell.

Born in Tennessee, Stansell was raised on country music but ironically didn’t start to develop his homegrown sound until he moved to Los Angeles. Stansell caught the world’s attention with his brand of “California Country” with the release of his 2016 music video for “Slow Down,” which has more than 1 million views, and his first album of the same name in 2017.

In late 2018, Stansell released the music video for “Hometown,” which depicted a young gay man coming out to his mother, on the CMT network. The video was named one of Rolling Stone’s Top 10 Country Music Videos of the year.

Menudo was at one time the most popular Latin American boy band in the world. The original group of boys (literally boys; they ranged in age from 9 to 13 years old) saw moderate success in the late 1970s and were launched into superstardom in the 1980s.

The band was as known for their changing lineup as they were for their music. Past members include Grammy-winning artist Draco Rosa and international superstar Ricky Martin.

Menudo seemed to be everywhere in the 80s, releasing hit records and appearing in films, commercials and even on Saturday morning cartoon blocs. In the 90s, Menudo creator Edgardo Diaz sold the name of Menudo and the remaining members formed Latin pop band MDO.

After several lineup changes and a break from performing, MDO released a new single and announced a comeback tour in 2018 with members Abel Talamantez, Alexis Grullon, Didier Hernández and Pablo Portillo.

Erin Foley is a comedic triple threat. She writes funny, she acts funny and she stands up funny—well, she does really funny stand-up comedy.

Foley’s sharp wit and rapid-fire delivery have made her a favorite among the late night crowd including Conan O’Brian, Arsenio Hall and Chelsea Handler.

When she isn’t performing stand-up, Foley can be heard on her critically-acclaimed podcast “Sports Without Balls.”

On top of all that, Foley is not only performing at “We Are One,” but she will be co-hosting with Central Florida newscaster Jorge Estevez. She will also headline Girls In Wonderland’s “Out For Laughs Comedy Show” the same weekend.

After Brody Ray finished his audition on the NBC reality competition show “America’s Got Talent,” one thing was known by the entire audience—this performer was going to be a star.

Ray is a transgender singer-songwriter who was born in Nebraska and moved to Nashville to follow his dream to become a country music superstar.

During his “America’s Got Talent” audition, Ray explained that he would be singing Jordan Smith’s “Stand in the Light” because he felt the lyrics mirrored his own life. “This is who I am inside, this is who I am and I’m not going to hide,” he sang to a standing ovation.

While he didn’t make it t the season’s live episodes, Ray utilized the show’s national platform to introduce himself and release three new singles. He launches a 12-city national tour that begins in Orlando with the “We Are One” concert.

We Are One – An Extravaganza for Diversity & Inclusion Benefit! is Thursday, May 30 from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. at Disney Springs’ House of Blues in Orlando. Tickets available at KindREDPride.org. Anyone who holds a ticket to Orlando’s recently rescheduled Ariana Grande concert can obtain a FREE, complimentary ticket to the We Are One concert.