Issue 26.11: The Veronicas Exposed

Watermark Issue 26.11 // May 30-June 12, 2019

On the Cover | Page 29

The Veronicas Exposed: Australian Pop Duo to Headline Girls in Wonderland Concert.

Friends Talking Pulse: 3 Wise Guys on Pulse 3 Years Later | Page 23

NPR’s The 3 Wise Guys reflect on the three-year mark of the Pulse Shooting.

Economic Equality | Page 10

City of St. Petersburg seeks to recognize LGBTQ-owned businesses.

Packed House | Page 37

Pride Foundation combines multiple genres for its inaugural ‘We Are One’ concert.

Producing Pride | Page 39

Gulfport Community Players proudly present ‘Next Fall.’

