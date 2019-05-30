Issue 26.11: The Veronicas Exposed

By : Dylan Todd
May 30, 2019
Comments: 0

Australian Pop Duo, The Veronicas, headline Girls in Wonderland concert, 3 Wise Guys on Pulse 3 Years Later, St Petersburg to Recognize LGBTQ Businesses, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Watermark Issue 26.11 // May 30-June 12, 2019

On the Cover | Page 29
The Veronicas Exposed: Australian Pop Duo to Headline Girls in Wonderland Concert.

Friends Talking Pulse: 3 Wise Guys on Pulse 3 Years Later | Page 23
NPR’s The 3 Wise Guys reflect on the three-year mark of the Pulse Shooting.

Economic Equality | Page 10
City of St. Petersburg seeks to recognize LGBTQ-owned businesses.

Packed House | Page 37
Pride Foundation combines multiple genres for its inaugural ‘We Are One’ concert.

Producing Pride | Page 39
Gulfport Community Players proudly present ‘Next Fall.’

LOOKING FOR A PRINT COPY? 
Click here to find a distribution site nearest to you!


Share this story:

Avatar

Dylan Todd

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Issue 21.14: St. Pete Pride Post Coverage
Issue 21.11: Coco Montrese Gay Days Weekend
Issue 20.09: Banned4Life