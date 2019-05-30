Australian pop duo The Veronicas talk love, music and body glitter ahead of Girls In Wonderland

For better or worse, Australian identical twin sisters Jessica and Lisa Origliasso—aka progressive pop act The Veronicas—give new meaning to the idea of exposure.

They were the first Australian artists ever to have a single be certified Platinum in the U.S. with over 1 million paid downloads of their 2007 single “Untouched.” Their relationships—with their partners and with each other—not only frequently fuel tabloids across the globe, they’ll likely be on display on their upcoming MTV reality series. And then there was that time they played a nationally-broadcast awards show topless.

But it’s been a few tumultuous years—five, to be exact—since the duo have exposed any new music. During that time Jessica experienced a very public breakup with her former girlfriend, and she-who-would-become-Batwoman, actress Ruby Rose; meanwhile Lisa married her longtime boyfriend actor Logan Huffman. But with the recent debut of their new single “Think of Me,” The Veronicas are back from hiatus on a creative high and with an LGBTQ-focused approach of exposing fans both new and old to their art.

To celebrate their return to music, the twins are embarking on a three-city tour of the U.S. this June, helping LGBTQ fans celebrate Pride month. The first appearance will be during Orlando’s Big Gay Weekend at the Girls in Wonderland’s Signature Event on June 1 at BB King’s at Pointe Orlando. The Veronicas will also headline Pride concerts in Chicago and New York later in the month.

“We’ve played Orlando several times and the community there is just beautiful,” Jessica says. “We’re excited to come during Pride month and just celebrate the community there. It’s been quite a few years since we’ve played shows in the U.S.”

In addition to playing their signature sound of progressive pop, music that has seen three of their 10 Top 10 hits reach no. 1 in their Australian homeland, The Veronicas also hope to also play tourists when here.

“Lisa’s never been to Disney World but I have,” Jessica says, dispelling the myth that twins spend all of their time together. Referring to the Pacific Ocean, she adds that “we live just over the pond in Los Angeles most of the time … but it just doesn’t compare to Disney World.”

When they first appeared on the music scene the girls were asked about the origin of their band’s name. They credited Winona Ryder’s character Veronica from the movie “Heathers,” someone they saw as a cool, unique chick with an attitude and a good representation of the music they were looking to make.

“It’s pretty crazy that quote lives on!” Jessica says.

“That character embodied a lot of independence and rebel spirit,” Lisa adds.

But that was 15 years ago—and certainly a Veronica can evolve, no?

“I think we’ve become stronger in this industry, as sisters, as songwriters,” Lisa says. “In every way, really. Going through life, navigating your own identity. Being twin sisters is an interesting journey. You’re possibly being influenced by each other, by peers … I think, if anything, we’ve become stronger and more self-aware and independently minded.”

With early hits such as “4ever” and “Untouched,” The Veronicas established themselves as pop progressives, unafraid to combine orchestral strings, rock guitars and edgy lyrics, frequently adorned in classic punk stylings of black and white. The girls’ latest, “Think of Me,” shows the continued evolution of the band’s look and sound and provides a creditable and believable next chapter in the Veronicas’ journey. The song acknowledges the bitter acceptance of the end of a relationship, while the video’s bright colors and gorgeously-filmed panoramic shots sarcastically reflect better and brighter days gone by and perhaps of those yet to come.

“As we went into the studio to create this album I was coming out of the backend of a bit of a breakup while Lisa was coming in to getting married,” Jessica says. “This was the second song written for the album. We just drew from experiences of having those very vulnerable feelings you have after a breakup, reflecting on the relationship.”

If there’s any reflection in “Think of Me” that’s sure to gain attention, it’s in the song’s refrain, where the girls ask a not-oft-heard musical question: “Do you miss me in your sheets? Do you miss me in your bed? The way we talked all night, the way I gave you head?”

“Ha!” Jessica laughs. “You know what? People have really embraced that! When we wrote that lyric it was meant to be a very raw thought. It was a very vulnerable thought. There’s an idea that after a relationship there are certain things you consider to be sacred between the two of you, and that’s one of those things.”

But the relationship that likely affects their songwriting the most is their own as identical twin sisters.

“I think there’s a terrific understanding and a confidence in the room, that you have someone who understands the way you work so well,” Lisa says. “You’re usually on the same page. Then there’s the element of harmony, and when you’re recording, that you’re able to create something a bit different. It makes for a unique experience.”

As for notable differences, Jessica says that while she likes to start with lyrics first, her sister prefers to start with a song’s melody when crafting a new tune.

The Veronicas have also made a name for themselves with their edgy live performances. At the 2006 ARIAs, the Australian equivalent of the Grammys, the duo performed their latest single “In My Blood” topless. They wore nothing above the waist bud red glitter body paint, no doubt living their breast life.

“I don’t know how we got away with it, honestly,” Jessica says, laughing. “I think they thought we were more courageous than we were.”

“When you wear something with confidence, you know, no one questions it,” Lisa says.

“Confidence can sell anything,” Jessica adds.

So, should the Orlando audience expect a repeat of that glitter-topped performance?

“Maybe,” Jessica says with a laugh. “If there’s any place to bring it back, it would definitely be there. The meet-and-greet after would be really fun.”

For fans looking for even more exposure from The Veronicas, they won’t have long to wait. MTV Australia has commissioned a new reality show featuring the Origliasso siblings. The series is currently in production and will premiere across MTV global linear and digital platforms in 2019.

The Veronicas headline Girls In Wonderland’s Signature event on Saturday, June 1, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. at BB Kings at Pointe Orlando. For more information and to get tickets, visit GirlsInWonderland.com.