Orlando remembers 3-year mark of Pulse tragedy this June

ORLANDO | June 12, 2019 will mark three years since a gunman walked into the Pulse nightclub, killing 49 people and injuring dozens more.

Several organizations will hold vigils, memorials and events to honor the victims leading up to and on June 12. We have gathered information on a few and provided it below. Watermark will continue to update this list over the next two weeks with more events as information becomes available.

If there is a Pulse-related event not listed that you would like to let the community know about, please send an email with event information to Jeremy@WatermarkOnline.com.

2019 CommUNITY Rainbow Run

Saturday, June 8, 7-10:30 a.m.

Wadeview Park, Orlando

Hosted by the onePULSE Foundation, the third annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run is a 4.9K run/walk to celebrate diversity while honoring those lives that were taken in the Pulse tragedy. Registration is $49 if done by June 7, $60 the day of. Proceeds raised benefit the onePULSE Foundation. Register at CommUNITYRainbowRun.com.

The 49 Fund 2019 Scholarship Recipients

Saturday, June 8, 3-4:30 p.m.

City Hall, Orlando

Join Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and The 49 Fund founder Barry Miller, Esq. as they announce the 10 recipients of The 49 Fund’s 2019 college scholarships in the amount of $4,900 each. For more information of The 49 Fund scholarship program, visit The49Fund.org.

Love and Kindness on the Lawn

Sunday, June 9, 12:30-2 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando

Join the One Orlando Alliance at Seneff Plaza in downtown Orlando to honor the spirit of #OrlandoUnited! This free event will feature local music and food trucks. Event organizers will be taking a “giant heart” photo with attendees at 1:30 p.m. and Puja Madan will lead a group meditation at the event’s conclusion. Love and Kindness on the Lawn is part of Orlando United: Acts of Love and Kindness currently going on. Visit ActLoveGive.org for more information.

49 Bells

Wednesday, June 12, noon

Downtown Orlando

On June 12, 2019, bells will toll 49 times in unison around the world as a tribute to the victims taken during the Pulse Nightclub tragedy. Hundreds of churches for the past two years have participated and will participate again this year including First United Methodist Church of Orlando, First Presbyterian Church or Orlando and Cathedral Church of St. Luke, Joy MCC and more. For more information and a list of participating churches, visit OneOrlandoAlliance.org/49-Bells.

Annual Pulse Remembrance Ceremony

Wednesday, June 12, 7-8 p.m.

Pulse Interim Memorial, Orlando

Join the onePULSE Foundation at the Pulse Interim Memorial in an hour of remembrance and tribute to the 49 lives taken. The event is open to the community. The Annual Remembrance Ceremony will bring together Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and include reflections from local spiritual leaders and community leaders as well as songs and programming to honor the victims, survivors and first responders. For more information, visit onePULSEFoundation.org.