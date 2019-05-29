Donald Rupe’s ‘From Here’ makes big splash at Orlando Fringe

ABOVE: “From Here” writer-director Donald Rupe accepts his Watermark Splash Awards. (Photo by AG Photography)

ORLANDO | Central Florida Community Arts Director of Theatre Donald Rupe is no stranger to Orlando Fringe, bringing fan favorites “Gorgeous” and “Bitch, Perfect” to the festival in 2018 and 2017, respectively. But he managed to make a big splash with his latest Fringe musical, “From Here.”

The new musical and gay love story about an Orlando native who is just trying his best to balance love, his difficult mother and all the things life throws at him along with his tight knit group of friends swept Watermark’s third annual Splash Awards.

The Watermark Splash Awards (or “Splashies”) allow our readers to vote on their favorite LGBTQ and LGBTQ-themed shows from the year’s Fringe festival in five categories: Favorite LGBTQ Show, Favorite LGBTQ Director, Favorite LGBTQ Writer, Favorite LGBTQ Lead Performer and Favorite LGBTQ Supporting Performer.

“From Here” took home the Splashy for Favorite LGBTQ Show, Donald Rupe won for Favorite LGBTQ Director and Favorite LGBTQ Writer, and Blake Aburn picked up Favorite LGBTQ Lead Performer. A clean-sweep evening by “From Here” was stopped by Rose Helsinger, who won Favorite LGBTQ Supporting Performer for her role in “Leviticus.”

The buzz surrounding “From Here” wasn’t just felt on the Fringe lawn but all over social media as well.

Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, and Watermark’s Orlando Fringe Splash Awards, return in May 2020.