‘The Golden Gals LIVE!’ heads back to Parliament House for Orlando’s Big Gay Weekend

ORLANDO | Get your cheesecake ready, because the gals are back!
“The Golden Gals LIVE!”—the smash hit show that played to sold out crowds in March—is coming back to the world famous Parliament House’s Footlight Theatre for just two special performances during Orlando’s Big Gay Weekend.
Ginger Minj, Divine Grace, Gidget Galore and MRMS Adrian are all back as Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia to pay tribute to the groundbreaking TV series “The Golden Girls.”
“The Golden Gals LIVE!” recreates two of the show’s most iconic episodes. For you fans of the original TV series, a hint at which episodes being performed can be found in the characters performed by local WAVE Award-winning actor Doug Ba’aser as Rosie’s lesbian love interest and Blanche’s gay brother.
“This show is just campy fun! It is a chance for the audience, and the cast, to just get away from everything that’s going on in the world and laugh with old ‘friends,’” Ba’aser said in March at the show’s original run.
“The Golden Gals LIVE!” plays at the Parliament House’s Footlight Theatre May 31 and June 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door for General Admission. VIP is $50 and includes seating in the first four rows, your very own cheesecake, signed cast poster, meet & greet after the show and admission to the Parliament House for the remainder of the evening.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit GoldenGals.Eventbrite.com.