Ariana Grande postpones Tampa, Orlando ‘Sweetener’ stops

Pop icon Ariana Grande has postponed her “Sweetener World Tour” stops at Amalie Arena in Tampa tonight, May 28 and at the Amway Center in Orlando tomorrow, May 29.

The new performances will be held Nov. 24 in Tampa and Nov. 25 in Orlando. The performances have been rescheduled due to illness, Live Nation shared May 28.

“Ariana is sorry to disappoint her fans and will look forward to seeing them in November,” they also noted.

Grande addressed fans directly in an Instagram story, a screenshot of which can be seen below:

Tickets for the Tampa and Orlando shows will be honored for the new dates. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.