Watch: Billy Eichner bombards NYC strangers with the Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers joined Billy Eichner on his web series “Billy on the Street” to share the news that the band is back together.

Along the way they encounter people who are excited about the reunion and people who weren’t interested that the band has reunited. One woman criticized the name of their comeback single “Sucker” and another woman was quick to congratulate Nick Jonas on his recent wedding.

Two women caused Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas to walk away when they named Nick as their favorite Jonas brother. They quickly tried to make Joe feel better by saying they loved him too which caused Eichner to scream “What about Kevin?”

In another segment, the Jonas Brothers high five a man on the street which makes Eichner “feel straight.” Watch below.

Screenshot via YouTube.