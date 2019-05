With Jimmy Kimmel out hosting his “All in the Family and Jeffersons” special on ABC on May 22, talented pal Lena Waithe stepped in to host the show for him.

And boy did she get it right.

She gets a big surprise from Halle Berry, and some help from a group of young, fresh-faced, up-and-coming writers.

“I’m so lucky to represent every lesbian in the world tonight because we all wanted that kiss,” Waithe said.

Screenshot via YouTube.