Real Housewife Lisa Vanderpump apologizes for transphobic joke about Erica Jayne

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump has apologized for making a transphobic joke about castmate Erika Jayne.

The episode, which aired on May 21, included a storyline where Vanderpump, 58, takes a lie detector test. Vanderpump has been battling with her co-stars this season over a dog adopted by her ex-friend Dorit Kemsley from her rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. After the dog bit Kemsley’s child and husband, Kemsley dropped the dog off at a shelter. Kemsley and Kyle Richards have accused Vanderpump of leaking the story to the press.

“Just don’t ask me if Erika’s tucking or something like that because there are some things I can’t lie about,” Vanderpump jokes during her confessional about the lie detector test.

The joke was slammed for being transphobic including by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna.

“Who knew Lvp was transphobic? Well, we know NOW! #LBGTQ,” Rinna tweeted.

Former “I Am Cait” star Candis Cayne tweeted a clip of the scene and criticized Vanderpump’s comment.

“Oh come on @lisavanderpump joking about @erikajayne “tucking” Ugly Trans jokes marginalizing our community are not acceptable. Being an ally doesn’t give you a free pass To make transphobic remarks. Do better,” Cayne tweeted.

Jayne re-tweeted Cayne’s comment.

Vanderpump issued an apology for the joke to Us Weekly.

“It was not my intention to belittle the trans community with my poor choice of words directed toward Erika,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly. “I have nothing but respect and love for trans people around the world, as I have been a staunch supporter, provided employment, offered emotional support and championed LGBTQ issues. With recent news of trans women losing their lives for living their authentic truth in a world of discrimination and hate, I never want to diminish the very real pain and struggle that trans people go through every day.”

