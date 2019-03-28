Members of Congress hang transgender pride flags outside their offices

By : Mariah Cooper OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
March 28, 2019
Comments: 0

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) showed their support for the transgender community by hanging transgender pride flags outside their Capitol Hill offices in advance of International Transgender Day of Visibility this Sunday, March 31.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) and Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass) also participated and showed their support on social media.

“Discrimination has no place in our society. I am proud to display this flag as a symbol of my support for transgender people across the country. We must stand with transgender people in all of our communities,” Sanders captioned his post.

Jayapal posted a photo of a transgender flag outside her office as well writing, “Proud to hang the trans flag outside of my D.C. office during #TransVisibilityWeek. To my trans constituents and to the entire trans and gender non-conforming community: you are loved, you are strong and you #WontBeErased.”

The National Center for Transgender Equality delivered trans flags to every single member of Congress and will be posting photos from members who display the flags throughout the week on their Twitter account, @TransEquality.

Share this story:

Avatar

Mariah Cooper OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Equality Act returns — with House Democrats in majority
Carper wins Democratic primary in Del. U.S. Senate race
Pelosi, HRC on opposite sides over re-election of anti-LGBT Democrat