WATCH: Netflix releases trailer for gay comedy series ‘Special’

Netflix’s latest series “Special” depicts the life of a gay man living with cerebral palsy. The series is adapted from Ryan O’Connell’s book, “I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves,” and will be produced by “Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons.

O’Connell, who is a gay man with mild cerebral palsy in real life, will also be starring as the show’s protagonist, Ryan who struggles to accept his disability.

O’Connell, the series’ creator and executive producer, did not originally plan to be the show’s main character.

“I never wanted to star in Special but— and this [may] shock you— the world is not exactly swimming with gay 20-something actors who have mild cerebral palsy,” O’Connell says, according to Queerty.

The season one trailer shows O’Connell refusing to accept his cerebral palsy and blames his disability on being hit by a car. Shortly after, he realizes his co-workers are more accepting of his disability when he tells them it is from the car accident.

The show will also star Jessica Hecht as O’Connell’s mother and Punam Patel as one of his co-workers.

All eight episodes of season one will be available on Netflix on April 12.

Watch the season one trailer below.