United Airlines becomes first U.S. airline to offer non-binary gender booking option

United Airlines announced they will now offer non-binary booking options for customers who do not identify as male or female. This makes United Airlines the first U.S. airline to provide a non-binary option.

Customers now have the option of choosing “(U) undisclosed” and “(X) unspecified,” as well as “(M) male” and (F) female,” when booking as it corresponds to their authorized identification. They can also choose the gender-neutral honorific “Mx” when booking and for their MileagePlus customer profile.

Fly how you identify. Our new non-binary gender options are now available. — United Airlines (@united) March 22, 2019

“United is determined to lead the industry in LGBT inclusivity, and we are so proud to be the first U.S. airline to offer these inclusive booking options for our customers,” United’s Chief Customer Officer Toby Enqvist said in a statement. “United is excited to share with our customers, whether they identify along the binary of male or female or not, that we are taking the steps to exhibit our care for them while also providing additional employee training to make us even more welcoming for all customers and employees.”

United Airlines says it worked closely with Human Rights Campaign and the Trevor Project in “teaching employees about preferred pronouns and the persistence of gender norms, LGBT competency in the workplace, and other steps to make United an inclusive space for both customers and employees.”

“At the Human Rights Campaign, we believe being acknowledged as the gender you identify with is part of treating everyone with dignity and respect,” Beck Bailey, acting director of the Workplace Equality Program, said in a statement. “By providing non-binary gender selection for ticketing and the gender-inclusive honorific ‘Mx’ in user profiles, United Airlines is taking an important step forward for non-binary inclusion.”

Fellow airlines American, Delta, Southwest and Alaska have also committed to offering non-binary options for customers.