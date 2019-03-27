Parliament House Celebrates 10 years of Erotica

ORLANDO | Parliament House will celebrate 10 years of Erotica, billed as Orlando’s sexiest party of the year, beginning at 8 p.m. on March 30.

Parliament House, the oldest gay resort in Central Florida, was selected for the 2019 Wave Awards as favorite local hotel/B&B and favorite LGBTQ club/bar.

The night will feature both male and female dancers as well as erotic foods and vendors. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a meet and greet with adult film stars Shane Jackson, Devin Franco and Dillon Diaz.

The night doesn’t stop there. DJ Brianna spins tunes until 3 a.m. and there will be two performances by the Footlight Players. They will perform their Erotic Revue at 10 p.m. and again at midnight.

Admission to Erotica is $12. For more information about the party or to purchase tickets, visit Parliament House’s Facebook page.