Lesbian rapper Young M.A. responds to Kodak Black’s homophobic lyrics

Lesbian rapper Young M.A. responded to rapper Kodak Black’s homophobic lyrics towards her calling him “weird.”

In Kodak Black’s song “Pimpin Ain’t Eazy,” he name drops female rappers who have been rumored to be lesbian such as Missy Elliott and Dej Loaf and Young M.A., who is an out lesbian.

He mentions Young M.A. in the chorus rapping “I be pullin’ out straps on these fuck n*ggas/ I go Young M.A. on these dumb bi*ches/ Like a d*ke, man, you n*ggas can’t fu*k with me.”

Later he mentions her again rapping, “I don’t even see the confusion/I’m fu*kin’ Young M.A., long as she got a coochie.”

Young M.A. addressed his shout-out on Instagram Live calling him “weird ” and saying “Obviously he’s on some sh*t.”

Kodak Black responded to Young M.A.’s comments on his Instagram Live saying “I just wanna be the homie. I just wanna be the forever homie in the cut, vibing. Whenever you make up your mind up, I’m here. I’m talking about bae so cute.”

Young M.A. doubled down on her “weird” assessment of the situation in another Instagram Live. She also called out fans pointing out Kodak Black’s lyrics to her on social media.

She says fans “take sh*t and make it something that it ain’t. I’m literally talking about the people in the comments. At the end of the day, that’s not my preference. That’s why I said y’all weird.”