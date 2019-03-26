Home for LGBTQ youth to open in Indianapolis this summer

By : wire report
March 26, 2019
Comments: 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) | A member of the LGBTQ community who has experience working with transitional housing and homelessness has been named the founding executive director of what’s billed as Indiana’s first home for LGBTQ youth who have nowhere safe to live.

Trinity Haven is scheduled to open this summer in the Mapleton-Fall Creek neighborhood of Indianapolis. It will serve LGBTQ youth ages 16-21. When it opens, Trinity Haven will be able to house up to 10 youth at a time, with the potential to eventually house at least 15.

The new director, Jenni White, has worked since 2010 at an agency offering supportive services and housing options to survivors of domestic violence.

Trinity Haven has received funding from the Lilly Endowment, the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention and Episcopal churches, among others.

Share this story:

Avatar

wire report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Indiana lawmakers facing tight budget, hate crimes debate
Indy Pride festival to move site in Indianapolis
Appeals court: US law doesn’t cover sexual orientation discrimination