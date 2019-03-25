Patti LuPone joins ‘Pose’ season two

Broadway legend Patti LuPone will appear on the sophomore season of “Pose.”

Ryan Murphy revealed the news during the FX series’ Paleyfest panel at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 23.

“She loves the show and we wrote this part and she said, ‘Yes, I want to do it,’ so she’s coming to play with us in a couple weeks,” Murphy shared.

The announcement was a surprise both to the audience and cast members Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter who Murphy says will both share scenes with LuPone.

Deadline reports that Rodriguez was “gagged” at the news. Murphy did not reveal details about LuPone’s character.

The second season of “Pose” will have a time jump from the late ’80s to 1990 when Madonna’s “Vogue” is released. Janet Mock, Porter and Our Lady J are on board to direct episodes. “Pose” season two premieres in June on FX.