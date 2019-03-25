Paramount wants to edit Elton John’s gay sex scene in ‘Rocketman’

Paramount Studios wants to censor a gay sex scene featured in the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” to help the film achieve a PG-13 rating, according to Baz Bamigboye of the Daily Mail.

Bamigboye reports that Paramount Studios are pressuring director Dexter Fletcher and producer Matthew Vaughn to edit down a gay sex scene featuring Elton John (Taron Egerton) and John’s manager and lover John Reid (Richard Madden). The 40-second scene shows the couple’s “fully exposed white derrieres” but Bamigboye says the scene is “tastefully done.”

According to the Daily Mail, the reason behind the censorship is the studio hopes to replicate similar success to the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which had a PG-13 rating. Despite criticism that the film straight-washed Freddie Mercury, the film was a box-office success.

“Rocketman” hits theaters on May 31.