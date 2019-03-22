House bill threatening LGBTQ Floridians neutralized, Senate bill in play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | A bill in the Florida House threatening to repeal every local LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance and conversion therapy ban across the state has been neutralized, Equality Florida announced March 21.

The Florida House Commerce Committee voted to amend House Bill 3 (HB 3) to remove language threatening to repeal the ordinances and bans that day. The vote was a “clear sign that legislative leaders are listening to concerns about the unintended consequences of this sweeping legislation,” Equality Florida Senior Political Director Joe Saunders shared.

“Thanks to all who raised your voice to sound the alarm,” the civil rights organization also noted. “This is a huge win for equality and will preserve our hard fought local victories.”

According to Saunders, HB 3’s companion bill—Senate Bill 1748 (SB 1748)—remains a threat. “As filed, SB 1748 threatens to undermine existing local LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinances currently covering 13 million Floridians, 20 ‘conversion therapy’ bans, and equal benefits policies across Florida,” he notes. “In doing so, it puts our state economy at risk.”

Equality Florida is asking supporters to contact Senate President Bill Galvano to voice their concerns. “We need your help to make sure the Florida Senate follows the Florida House’s lead,” they advised.

You can read more and access Equality Florida’ call to action below: