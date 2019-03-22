Drag Queen Story Hour comes to life with Gidget Galore at The LGBT+ Center in Orlando

ORLANDO | Central Florida drag queen Gidget Galore was not on her usual stage March 21 at The LGBT+ Center in Orlando, but instead sat in a circle with nearly 20 children reading stories to them.

“I look like a clown. I’m big, bright, sparkly and colorful and kids love it,” says Galore. “I have been looking forward to this since [we did it at] the Kids Fringe Festival and George [Wallace, The Center’s executive director] asked, and I said ‘Yes, this is for me!'”

The kids and parents alike enjoyed the Galore’s comedy as well as the stories about inclusion and diversity, as Galore read two books: “It’s Okay To Be Different” and “Neither.”

While the kids were enjoying the show, nine protesters stood on the opposite side of the street with anti-LGBTQ signs with little fanfare and attention paid.

Wallace, who became The Center’s executive director in Dec. 2017, has made it his mission since starting at The Center to host more family-friendly events. The Center and Gidget Galore had the blessing of Mayor Buddy Dyer who helped donate books to each of the kids who attended.

“It’s important to invite the community in and show these kids that inclusion is important,” says Wallace. “I think the next generation is the generation of love.”

If you missed out on all the fun have no fear, The Center’s Drag Queen Story Hour will return with Galore on July 18 and Oct. 17. So be sure to mark your calendars.