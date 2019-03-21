Watermark’s Wedding Bells: Aaron Bailey and Vincent Santamarina

“We had bumped into each other once out and about, then we reconnected online,” Vincent Santamarina says about how he and his now-husband Aaron Bailey first met. “We made plans to meet up for a formal introduction. Our first date was at Busch Gardens on a perfect summer day! It was July 22, 2013.”

“During our first date I wanted the day to go on forever,” Santamarina continues. “Just talking and having fun gives you the gut feeling that you really know someone. I wanted the connection we made that day to be around forever.”

Santamarina is general manager of Sonny’s BBQ. He moved from Long Island, N.Y. Bailey, who is currently studio manager of Atomic Tattoos, is a native of Clearwater, Fla. That’s where the couple now lives together.

For Bailey, he had another moment in mind when he knew he had met the man he would marry. “I would have to say it was in 2015 when we purchased our first home together and I could see myself making a forever life with Vincent,” he shares.

It was Santamarina who popped the question during the 2017 National Miss Comedy Queen pageant at Parliament House in Orlando. They were called onto the stage to accept the Prelim of the Year Award. While they were on stage, that’s when Santamarina surprised Bailey with the ring.

The couple got hitched in March 2019. The pair had a unique tradition they incorporated into their wedding ceremony, surrounded by their families and friends.

“As part of our vows, we did a wine box ceremony. In this ceremony the wine box contained a bottle of wine and a love letter from each of us,” Bailey shares. “The letters described the good qualities we find in each other and the reasons we chose to get married. The letters were sealed in individual envelopes and have not been seen by each other. We placed the bottle of wine and the letters in the wine box, creating a time capsule to open on our first wedding anniversary.”

For Santamarina, he remembers one very special moment in particular from the day. “After the ceremony we were introduced for the first time as Mr. and Mr. to all of our family and friends,” he says. “It was amazing to see how much love and support was in the room. One of my favorite moments of the wedding was our first dance ‘on the clouds.’ It was a special fog effect the ballroom did for us. It felt magical!”

Engagement date: Aug. 15, 2017

Wedding date: March 3, 2019

Venue: Crystal Ballroom Clearwater

Colors: Purple and silver sequins

Wedding Song/Artist: “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper

DJ Service: DJ L Mo

Caterer: Maggiano’s Little Italy

Officiant: Rev. Brad Rice

Cake Bakery: Publix

Cake/Cupcake Flavors: Vanilla Bean and raspberry

Theme: Glitz and glam

Photographer: Claudia Duque Photography