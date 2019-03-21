Issue 26.06: Tampa Proud

Tampa Proud

Jane Castor posed to become Tampa’s first openly LGBTQ mayor, Central Florida performer wins Miss International Queen 2019, Habitat for Humanity Pinellas County announces Pride Guild, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Watermark Issue 26.06 // March 21-April 3, 2019

On the Cover | Page 23

Tampa Proud: Watermark speaks with Jane Castor, who is poised to become Tampa’s first openly LGBTQ mayor.

Made in Evan | Page 31

“Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Levi Ross talks about living authentically and launching a national tour.

On Board| Page 8

The LGBT+ Center of Central Florida announces its 2019 Board of Directors.

Living Proud | Page 10

Tampa’s fifth annual Pride celebration announces new details.

Broadway Queens | Page 37

Broadway Brunch Bunch takes their show from the dining room to the stage.

Dance With Me | Page39

Jonathan y Jorge salsa their way onto “World of Dance” and the national spotlight.

LOOKING FOR A PRINT COPY?

Click here to find a distribution site nearest to you!