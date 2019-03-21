Chick-fil-A donated $1.8 million to anti-LGBTQ groups in 2017

Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain specializing in chicken, donated $1.8 million to groups with a history of anti-LGBTQ discrimination in 2017.

In tax filings obtained by Think Progress, Chick-fil-A reportedly donated $1,653,416 to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which requires its employees to sign a policy that they will maintain “sexual purity” and not engage in “homosexual acts.” The fast-food chain also donated $6,000 to the Paul Anderson Youth Home, a Christian residential home for troubled youth that teaches that same-sex marriage is “rage against Jesus Christ and His values;” and $150,000 to the Salvation Army which is notoriously anti-LGBTQ.